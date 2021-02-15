Indian air ambulance makes emergency landing at Islamabad airport

Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Posted: Feb 15, 2021
An Indian air ambulance made an emergency landing late Sunday night at the Islamabad International Airport. According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the flight had taken off from India and was heading towards Tajikistan. It had to make an emergency landing after the flight ran out of fuel. The ambulance stayed in the capital for two hours. A British patient, a doctor, and two nurses were on board. Pakistan gave the permission for landing on the basis of humanity, the CAA spokesperson said, adding that after a fuel refill, the ambulance left for its final destination.
An Indian air ambulance made an emergency landing late Sunday night at the Islamabad International Airport.

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the flight had taken off from India and was heading towards Tajikistan. It had to make an emergency landing after the flight ran out of fuel.

The ambulance stayed in the capital for two hours. A British patient, a doctor, and two nurses were on board.

Pakistan gave the permission for landing on the basis of humanity, the CAA spokesperson said, adding that after a fuel refill, the ambulance left for its final destination.

 





 
 
 

 

