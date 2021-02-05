Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
India should be held accountable for Kashmir atrocities: PM

Pakistan is observing Kashmir Day today

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
India should be held accountable for Kashmir atrocities: PM

Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have said that the international community should hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in the Indian-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Day every year on February 5 to show its support for the people in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

President Alvi said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in light of the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Denying Kashmiris the right to self-determination akin to negating their right to dignity, he remarked. He said the demographic apartheid in the occupied territory by the Indian forces is a further violation of international law wherein the Kashmiris’ majority is being turned into a minority in its own land.

Pakistan will remain unshakable in its solidarity with the Kashmiri people, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute support for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since August 5, 2019.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars are being held across the country, including Azad Kashmir, to draw attention towards the grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

