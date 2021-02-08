Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

India playing negative role in the region, says Babar Iftikhar

Says India's real intentions revealed in UN report

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Recent reports by the United Nations and the EU Disinfo Lab have revealed India's real intentions in front of the world, ISPR DG Babar Iftikhar said.

The UN report has vindicated the points we have been putting forward in the past regarding India's negative role, he pointed out. "The way India is collaborating with terrorist organisations is dangerous for all the countries in the region."

The major-general added that it is a good thing that the world has acknowledged what Pakistan has been trying to say and hopefully will take action on it.

