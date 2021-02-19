Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Imran Khan launches plantation drive in Ghazi Barotha

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Friday a plantation drive in Mianwali and Ghazi Barotha near Attock.

Speaking to people in Ghazi Barotha, he said that young people need to understand the importance of planting trees. Pakistan is among the 10 countries that face the greatest threat from climate change.

“We want to want plant 10 billion trees to ensure that we are able to reverse the effects of climate change,” he said.

He promised the people to build cricket grounds for them if they protect the planted trees. “Trees are extremely important for our future.”

Look at what has happened in Lahore, he remarked. “Over 70% of trees in the city have been cut now and this has led to pollution.”

The premier promised that 10 cricket grounds will be made for the people of Attock.

He remarked that corruption is unacceptable. Give me the example of one country that is both prosperous and corrupt.

Speaking about the Senate elections, he said that prices have been set for MNAs. The opposition parties have been trying to persuade MNAs to sell their votes. “This is not new. It has been happening for the last 30 years.”

