Illegal hiring case: NAB arrests former Sindh secretary

The National Accountability Bureau arrested former Sindh special education secretary Noor Muhammad Laghari and Ashok Kumar from outside the Sindh High Court in Karachi on Thursday.

The court had cancelled the bails of Laghari, Kumar and six others including PS secretary Muhammad Ali, Naz Parween, Muhammad Ali Shah in the case.

NAB has accused them of hiring 294 people illegally in the special education department. The appointments were made between 2012 and 2019 in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur regions.