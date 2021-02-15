Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’

KU teachers cancel classes in protest

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’

Photo: File

Listen
Three Institute of Business Administration students have been accused of beating up a professor at the University of Karachi for 'honking at them'. According to Assistant Professor Dr Mustafa Haider, on Saturday evening, he was leaving the varsity in his car and honked at a group of students blocking the way. Following this, the students got irritated and hurled abuses at the professor. An argument broke out between them after which the students and a security guard of IBA slapped the teacher and tortured him. On Monday morning, teachers of the University of Karachi gathered outside the varsity and protested against the attack. Dr Haider was, however, not present there. "He is in a tough mental state and needs some time," one of his colleagues said. The teachers of the varsity have closed the university gates and cancelled all the classes in protest. They have demanded that the management of IBA take action against the perpetrators and rusticate them. "Action should be taken against the security guard as well," one of the protesters said. "The photographs of the three students and the guard should be given out in the media and hung on the university's gate so that they're never allowed inside again." On the other hand, Haris Tohid, head of marketing and communication at IBA told SAMAA Digital that the university strongly condemns any misconduct against teachers. "The matter has been forwarded to the IBA Disciplinary Committee for necessary action," he said. "We will also invite a senior professor of the University of Karachi to be part of this Disciplinary Committee." We hope that the KU Teachers’ Association and the IBA will resolve the matter amicably and work towards the welfare of the teachers in the future, Tohid added.
FaceBook WhatsApp
iba Karachi Karachi University

Three Institute of Business Administration students have been accused of beating up a professor at the University of Karachi for ‘honking at them’.

According to Assistant Professor Dr Mustafa Haider, on Saturday evening, he was leaving the varsity in his car and honked at a group of students blocking the way.

Following this, the students got irritated and hurled abuses at the professor. An argument broke out between them after which the students and a security guard of IBA slapped the teacher and tortured him.

On Monday morning, teachers of the University of Karachi gathered outside the varsity and protested against the attack. Dr Haider was, however, not present there.

“He is in a tough mental state and needs some time,” one of his colleagues said.

The teachers of the varsity have closed the university gates and cancelled all the classes in protest. They have demanded that the management of IBA take action against the perpetrators and rusticate them.

“Action should be taken against the security guard as well,” one of the protesters said. “The photographs of the three students and the guard should be given out in the media and hung on the university’s gate so that they’re never allowed inside again.”

On the other hand, Haris Tohid, head of marketing and communication at IBA told SAMAA Digital that the university strongly condemns any misconduct against teachers.

“The matter has been forwarded to the IBA Disciplinary Committee for necessary action,” he said. “We will also invite a senior professor of the University of Karachi to be part of this Disciplinary Committee.”

We hope that the KU Teachers’ Association and the IBA will resolve the matter amicably and work towards the welfare of the teachers in the future, Tohid added.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Institute of Business Administration, IBA karachi, the university of karachi, IBA students, IBA students beat up teacher,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.