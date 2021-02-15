IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’

Three Institute of Business Administration students have been accused of beating up a professor at the University of Karachi for ‘honking at them’.

According to Assistant Professor Dr Mustafa Haider, on Saturday evening, he was leaving the varsity in his car and honked at a group of students blocking the way.

Following this, the students got irritated and hurled abuses at the professor. An argument broke out between them after which the students and a security guard of IBA slapped the teacher and tortured him.

On Monday morning, teachers of the University of Karachi gathered outside the varsity and protested against the attack. Dr Haider was, however, not present there.

“He is in a tough mental state and needs some time,” one of his colleagues said.

The teachers of the varsity have closed the university gates and cancelled all the classes in protest. They have demanded that the management of IBA take action against the perpetrators and rusticate them.

“Action should be taken against the security guard as well,” one of the protesters said. “The photographs of the three students and the guard should be given out in the media and hung on the university’s gate so that they’re never allowed inside again.”

On the other hand, Haris Tohid, head of marketing and communication at IBA told SAMAA Digital that the university strongly condemns any misconduct against teachers.

“The matter has been forwarded to the IBA Disciplinary Committee for necessary action,” he said. “We will also invite a senior professor of the University of Karachi to be part of this Disciplinary Committee.”

We hope that the KU Teachers’ Association and the IBA will resolve the matter amicably and work towards the welfare of the teachers in the future, Tohid added.