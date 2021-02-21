I have videos of missing Daska election officers: Maryam Nawaz

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"I have videos of presiding officers refusing to sell votes," PML-N Vice-president Maryam Nawaz said.

Addressing the media in Jati Umrah on Sunday, she said the entire nation now knows how the PTI government came to power. "I want to thank the PM for showing his reality to the public."

PML-N has accused the ruling PTI of attempting to rig the by-polls in Sialkot’s NA-75 after which the results were withheld by the ECP.

The voting was held from 8am to 5pm on Friday. Voting at some polling stations in Dask was halted after two people were killed and seven injured in a firing incident.

After the counting, the Election Commission of Pakistan received results of 337 polling stations, while the results of 23 stations came in late after the presiding officers went ‘missing’ last night.

The presiding officers approached the ECP in the morning and said that they came in late because of fog.

"They talk about fog, was fog only in these 23 areas?" Maryam questioned.

She said that the chaos in Daska has proven that Imran Khan rigged the 2018 General Elections.

Maryam said that she was leaving for Daska where she will meet the families of the people killed. "If we knew PTI will resort to killing people for votes, we would have given our seats to them."

She added that after this incident, people across Pakistan have rejected the PM and his government.

ECP orders inquiry

The electoral body has ordered an inquiry into presiding officers going missing and subsequent delay in results. The commission has summoned a report on the matter.

A press release issued by the commission said that the Punjab IG, commissioner, and deputy commissioner were contacted last night when the 20 presiding officers couldn’t be reached. The commissioner assured the commission that the results will be shared soon but then he became unavailable too.

The PML-N leaders have also challenged the results. They claimed the votes submitted by the electoral staff should not be counted.

The ECP had set up 360 polling stations in the constituency. According to the results of 337 stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Ifthikhar was leading with 97,588 votes, while PTI’s Ali Asjad received 94,541 votes.

PML-N candidate writes to election commissioner

PML-N’s Syed Nosheen Iftikhar, who was contesting the election, wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and asked him to order a recount in all polling stations in Daska.

She claimed that the results of 335 polling stations came in Friday night, while the staff of 23 stations went missing. She said that a forensic audit of all Daska polling stations should be conducted.

Sialkot’s NA-75 seat fell vacant after PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of a heart attack in August 2020. He was also a member of the standing committees on Interior and Narcotics Control and National Food Security and Research.

Shah was appointed MNA from the area thrice. He won the seat after securing 40,042 votes during the 2018 General Election.