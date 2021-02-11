How to order water tankers from KWSB at low rates

In the last two months, the highest number of complaints made to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board complaint centre is for water shortages.

In December and January, 4,080 complaints were made from all over Karachi.

The second biggest complaint is for sewage (1,647) and then 184 for water contamination.

KWSB Staff Officer MD Pir Elahi Bux Bhutto manages the complaint centre. He told SAMAA Digital that people can call:

Telephone: 021 992 451 38 or 39 or 40

Complainants can also be lodged at 1339

What can you do during a water shortage?

The KWSB supplies Karachi water on rotation. This means some areas receive a supply on alternate days or with a gap of two to three days.

To make up for this, you can call the KWSB water tanker service. It has six hydrants district-wise to cater to the city.

You can book a water tanker by using the KWSB online water tanker service. Go to the Google Playstore on your mobile phone. Write OTSKWSB in the search bar and download the KWSB Online Tanker Service app.

You will need to provide basic information such as your home address, mobile number and how big a tanker you need.

After you register a request, the delivery time is between 24 to 48 hours.



Always ask for the General Public Service or GPS rates.



Depending on the size of your house’s tank:

Rs1,300 for a 1,000 gallon tanker

Rs1,820 for a 2,000 gallon tanker

Rs2,340 for a 3,000 gallon tanker

Bhutto said that Karachi needs 1,200 million gallons daily but can only supply about 550mgd.

The last water supply project called K-III was completed in 2006 through which 100mgd was added to the system.

“Over the last 15 years, not a single drop of water has been included in the system,” he added.