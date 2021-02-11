Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

How to order water tankers from KWSB at low rates

Highest complaints in Dec, Jan of shortage

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
How to order water tankers from KWSB at low rates

A hydrant in Ahsanabad in Karachi. The water arrives at homes in water tankers instead of the city's pipelines. Photo: Mahim Maher/SAMAA Digital

In the last two months, the highest number of complaints made to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board complaint centre is for water shortages.

In December and January, 4,080 complaints were made from all over Karachi.

The second biggest complaint is for sewage (1,647) and then 184 for water contamination.

KWSB Staff Officer MD Pir Elahi Bux Bhutto manages the complaint centre. He told SAMAA Digital that people can call:
Telephone: 021 992 451 38 or 39 or 40
Complainants can also be lodged at 1339

What can you do during a water shortage?

The KWSB supplies Karachi water on rotation. This means some areas receive a supply on alternate days or with a gap of two to three days.

To make up for this, you can call the KWSB water tanker service. It has six hydrants district-wise to cater to the city.

You can book a water tanker by using the KWSB online water tanker service. Go to the Google Playstore on your mobile phone. Write OTSKWSB in the search bar and download the KWSB Online Tanker Service app.

You will need to provide basic information such as your home address, mobile number and how big a tanker you need.

After you register a request, the delivery time is between 24 to 48 hours. 

Always ask for the General Public Service or GPS rates.

Depending on the size of your house’s tank:
Rs1,300 for a 1,000 gallon tanker
Rs1,820 for a 2,000 gallon tanker
Rs2,340 for a 3,000 gallon tanker

Bhutto said that Karachi needs 1,200 million gallons daily but can only supply about 550mgd.

The last water supply project called K-III was completed in 2006 through which 100mgd was added to the system.

“Over the last 15 years, not a single drop of water has been included in the system,” he added.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
water tanker
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.