How the coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in Sindh

COVID-19 vaccination in Sindh will start from February 3. In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to frontline health workers in both private and public sectors, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho announced Monday.

A total of 170,424 health workers have been registered for immunisation.

They will be administered Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine. It has an efficacy of 79.3% against the virus.

The vaccine will be available at the following medical facilities:

Jamshoro

LUHMS, 20 cubicles

Capacity of doses: 2,400 per day

Health workers: 38,400

Karachi

SG Hospital Korangi no.5, 15 cubicles

Capacity of doses: 1,800 per day

Health workers: 4,910

SESSI Hospital Malir, 10 cubicles

Capacity: 1,200 per day

Health workers: 4,170

Dow International Dental College: 15 cubicles

Capacity: 1,800 per day

Aga Khan University Hospital

Capacity: 1,900 per day

Health workers: 7,490

SG Qatar Hospital, 15 cubicles

Capacity: 1,800 per day

Health workers: 5,853

SGH Liaquatabad, 15 cubicles

Capacity: 1,800 per day

Health workers: 2,590

SGH New Karachi, 10 cubicles

Capacity: 1,200 per day

Health workers: 2,382

SG Children’s Hospital, 15 cubicles

Capacity: 1,800 per day

Health workers: 2,541

JPMC, 15 cubicles

Capacity: 1,800 per day

Health workers: 12,425

Khaliq Dina Hall, 12 cubicles

Capacity: 1,800 per day

Health workers: 10,639

Larkana

CMC Hospital, 15 cubicles

Capacity: 1,800 per day

Health workers: 19,477

Mirpurkhas

New DHQ building, 15 cubicles

Capacity: 1,800 per day

Health workers: 13,895

Nawabshah

MCH Centre Society, 15 cubicles

Capacity: 1,800 per day

Health workers: 16,154

Sukkur

IHS Hospital, Labour Flats, 15 cubicles

Capacity: 1,800 per day

Health workers: 18,280

As the drive goes on, the number of centres will be increased, according to the Sindh health minister. All districts in the province will gradually be covered.

Districts with the highest number of COVID-19 cases have been selected for vaccination first.

SOPs for COVID-19 vaccination

At the eligibility and registration desk, a vaccinator will fill in a pre-vaccination form with details of the person to be vaccinated. Temperature will be checked and the person sent to the waiting area.

At the screening desk, personal information and vitals will be recorded. The immunisation staff will also take the medical history.

Then at the National Immunisation Monitoring System desk, the person will be registered into the system using their verification code.

This data is being uploaded to NIMS to trace the vaccine doses administered, Dr Pechuho said. This system is also linked with NADRA’s database.

The person will then proceed to one of the vaccination counters or cubicles to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a trained professional. Once inoculated, they will be given a vaccination card.

Everyone immunised will be monitored for adverse effects for 30 minutes after receiving the shot. Normal side effects that have been reported around the world include pain and/or swelling at the injection site, fever and fatigue.

In case of an adverse event following immunisation (AEFI), the medical team will try to manage the patient’s condition. If it does not improve, the inoculated person will be referred to a tertiary care hospital.

The second dose will be given after 21 days.

During this period, the health department will stay in touch on a weekly basis with everyone who has received the vaccine, confirmed Atif Vighio, who speaks for the Sindh health minister.

In the second phase, people above 60 years of age will be vaccinated. The general public will be vaccinated in the last phase.