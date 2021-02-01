How the coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in Sindh

Vaccination starts February 3
COVID-19 vaccination in Sindh will start from February 3. In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to frontline health workers in both private and public sectors, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho announced Monday.
A total of 170,424 health workers have been registered for immunisation.
They will be administered Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine. It has an efficacy of 79.3% against the virus.
The vaccine will be available at the following medical facilities:
Jamshoro
LUHMS, 20 cubicles
Capacity of doses: 2,400 per day
Health workers: 38,400
Karachi
SG Hospital Korangi no.5, 15 cubicles
Capacity of doses: 1,800 per day
Health workers: 4,910
SESSI Hospital Malir, 10 cubicles
Capacity: 1,200 per day
Health workers: 4,170
Dow International Dental College: 15 cubicles
Capacity: 1,800 per day
Aga Khan University Hospital
Capacity: 1,900 per day
Health workers: 7,490
SG Qatar Hospital, 15 cubicles
Capacity: 1,800 per day
Health workers: 5,853
SGH Liaquatabad, 15 cubicles
Capacity: 1,800 per day
Health workers: 2,590
SGH New Karachi, 10 cubicles
Capacity: 1,200 per day
Health workers: 2,382
SG Children’s Hospital, 15 cubicles
Capacity: 1,800 per day
Health workers: 2,541
JPMC, 15 cubicles
Capacity: 1,800 per day
Health workers: 12,425
Khaliq Dina Hall, 12 cubicles
Capacity: 1,800 per day
Health workers: 10,639
Larkana
CMC Hospital, 15 cubicles
Capacity: 1,800 per day
Health workers: 19,477
Mirpurkhas
New DHQ building, 15 cubicles
Capacity: 1,800 per day
Health workers: 13,895
Nawabshah
MCH Centre Society, 15 cubicles
Capacity: 1,800 per day
Health workers: 16,154
Sukkur
IHS Hospital, Labour Flats, 15 cubicles
Capacity: 1,800 per day
Health workers: 18,280
As the drive goes on, the number of centres will be increased, according to the Sindh health minister. All districts in the province will gradually be covered.
Districts with the highest number of COVID-19 cases have been selected for vaccination first.
At the eligibility and registration desk, a vaccinator will fill in a pre-vaccination form with details of the person to be vaccinated. Temperature will be checked and the person sent to the waiting area.
At the screening desk, personal information and vitals will be recorded. The immunisation staff will also take the medical history.
Then at the National Immunisation Monitoring System desk, the person will be registered into the system using their verification code.
This data is being uploaded to NIMS to trace the vaccine doses administered, Dr Pechuho said. This system is also linked with NADRA’s database.
The person will then proceed to one of the vaccination counters or cubicles to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a trained professional. Once inoculated, they will be given a vaccination card.
Everyone immunised will be monitored for adverse effects for 30 minutes after receiving the shot. Normal side effects that have been reported around the world include pain and/or swelling at the injection site, fever and fatigue.
In case of an adverse event following immunisation (AEFI), the medical team will try to manage the patient’s condition. If it does not improve, the inoculated person will be referred to a tertiary care hospital.
The second dose will be given after 21 days.
During this period, the health department will stay in touch on a weekly basis with everyone who has received the vaccine, confirmed Atif Vighio, who speaks for the Sindh health minister.
In the second phase, people above 60 years of age will be vaccinated. The general public will be vaccinated in the last phase.