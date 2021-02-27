Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
How Taiser Town Scheme 45 allotees can get confirmation letters

Meeting with KE scheduled in a month

Balloting in the Malir Development Authority, Taiser Town Scheme 45 was performed back in July 2019 but people who got 2,000 plots have yet to receive their confirmation letters. The plots are 80, 120, 240 and 400 square yard sizes. The confirmation letters should have been dispatched to the residential addresses for whoever’s CNIC came in the balloting. MDA Additional Director General Abdul Nasir Khan said there were several reasons why the paperwork was not complete. Many confirmation letters were returned to the MDA office, as person who won the allotment had moved and not updated their address. This happened where people were living on rent. The other reason for the delay was coronavirus. The MDA officer added, however, that the allotees can simply come to the MDA camp on Shahrah-e-Faisal to get their letters. All they need to show is their original CNIC and the paid challan slip. What the status of Taiser Town Scheme 45? According to Khan, 96% of the road network has been laid in Taiser Town, Scheme 45. A network of roads, stormwater drains, sewerage and an internal water supply exists but is not connected to the main system, he added. Taiser Town, Scheme 45 allotees will get water from the K-IV Greater Water Supply Scheme, he said. This project is nowhere near completion though. The supply will be connected from the main system at Allah Piyai, when the K-IV water starts. In 20 days, a development for KE connections is expected, he said, as a meeting is scheduled with them, the CM and MDA officers at Chief Minister House. They will deliberate on a formula or payment plan for K-Electric at the meeting. The MDA does not have funds to pay KE immediately for connections at Scheme 45. “We will fix a payment schedule with K-Electric and additional payments would be made on installments,” Khan added. The balloted plots have a payment schedule of two-and-a half years and the allotees can get possession of their plots after wrapping up their payments to the MDA. In this period, the MDA will work on ensuring the provision of utilities in Scheme 45. The MDA has appointed focal person Mustafis-ur-Rehman for dealing with land issues at the SBCA when people need their building plans approved. In July 2019, the Sindh government allotted 20,000 plots in Taiser Town, Scheme 45 in balloting. The scheme is spread over 9,512 acres. About 170,000 application were submitted for 2,000 plots.
