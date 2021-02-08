Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan

The Hong Kong police have seized 682 kilogrammes of Ketamine worth HK$437 million (approximately Rs0.9 billion) shipped into the city from Pakistan.

The police said it was its “biggest ever” ketamine bust.

The drugs were hidden in packages labelled ‘macaroni’. According to Hong Kong Narcotics Bureau Chief Superintendent Lam Man-han, the last time a haul like this was impounded was in 2007.

The police discovered a rental flat at a private housing estate in Yuen Long which was being used as a drug storage and distribution centre. On Wednesday, a 23-year-old man exiting the block was stopped and the police seized 2kg of ketamine from his backpack. Another 5.5kg of the drug was found inside the flat.

The suspect told them that the ketamine had been picked up at a Kwai Chung warehouse—-where another 674.8kg was seized during a raid.

“There were more than 1,650 boxes of macaroni and spaghetti in the warehouse. More than 1,600 bags of ketamine were found concealed inside 71 of the boxes, and each bag contained 400 grams of the drug,” senior superintendent Ng Kwok-cheung said at a press conference, Bangkok Post reported.

It was revealed during investigation that the consignment was received from Pakistan in January.

“The operation prevented a large amount of ketamine from being circulated in the city,” the officer added.

Last year, Pakistan reported its biggest drug bust of 751kg methamphetamine and heroin that officials said sells for around Rs20 billion in the international market.