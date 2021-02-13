Saturday, February 13, 2021  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Heroin smuggling: Rana Sanaullah to be indicted on March 6

15kg of heroin was recovered from his car in 2019

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Heroin smuggling: Rana Sanaullah to be indicted on March 6

Photo: Online

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore is expected to indict PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah in the heroin smuggling case on March 6.

The court has issued notices to all the suspects.

On Saturday, Sanaullah was given the statement of the witnesses in the case. Farhad Shah, who was representing Sanaullah, said that it doesn’t say who recorded the statements and the name of the witnesses.

The government’s lawyer said that they have been written by Deputy Director Rao Akram.

The court then dismissed the objections of Sanaullah’s lawyer.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1, 2019 for possession of drugs. ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.

He was later released on bail in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore rana sanaullah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.