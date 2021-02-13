Heroin smuggling: Rana Sanaullah to be indicted on March 6

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore is expected to indict PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah in the heroin smuggling case on March 6.

The court has issued notices to all the suspects.

On Saturday, Sanaullah was given the statement of the witnesses in the case. Farhad Shah, who was representing Sanaullah, said that it doesn’t say who recorded the statements and the name of the witnesses.

The government’s lawyer said that they have been written by Deputy Director Rao Akram.

The court then dismissed the objections of Sanaullah’s lawyer.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1, 2019 for possession of drugs. ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car. The PML-N leader, on the other hand, denied the charge. Sanaullah’s wife suggested the drugs were planted in the car.

He was later released on bail in the case.

