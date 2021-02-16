Haripur baker arrested for burning labourer alive

A Haripur baker has been arrested for burning a labourer alive Monday night, the police said.

A case has been registered against Safeer and he will be presented in court today (Tuesday).

Safeer got angry at the labourer for keeping a stack of sticks in his way. He beat up the labourer and then burned him alive, according to witnesses.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Javed Arif who used to sell scraps for a living. He had been missing since February 14.

