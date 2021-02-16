Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Haripur baker arrested for burning labourer alive

He will be presented in court today

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Haripur baker arrested for burning labourer alive

Photo: Haripur police/Facebook

A Haripur baker has been arrested for burning a labourer alive Monday night, the police said.

A case has been registered against Safeer and he will be presented in court today (Tuesday).

Safeer got angry at the labourer for keeping a stack of sticks in his way. He beat up the labourer and then burned him alive, according to witnesses.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Javed Arif who used to sell scraps for a living. He had been missing since February 14.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
haripur murder, baker kills labourer, man killed in haripur, haripur police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.