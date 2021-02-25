Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Hamza Shahbaz granted bail in money laundering case

He has been in prison for the last 20 months

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Lahore High Court approved on Wednesday the bail of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the money laundering case.

He has been instructed to submit a Rs10 million surety bond.

Azam Nazir Tarar, Hamza’s lawyer, said that he was granted bail over the delay in the trial.

The NAB prosecutor opposed Hamza’s bail plea and said that five new accountability courts are being set up. Once they are set up, the case proceedings won’t be delayed.

To this, Tarar said that NAB is accepting that the trial won’t be completed in less than a year.

Hamza filed the bail petition on February 2. He said that he has been incarcerated for 19 months. The reference against him was filed 14 months after the arrest and he was indicted after 16 months, the application read.

There are 110 witnesses in the case and so far only five have been cross-examined, said his lawyer. Even if the case is heard on an everyday basis, it will still take 10-12 months, he added.

Read: Hamza Shahbaz withdraws bail application in Supreme Court

Here’s a brief timeline of the case proceedings:

Hamza’s bail in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case has already been approved.

