Hafizabad woman shoots friend for breaking marriage pact

A Hafizabad woman shot her friend for breaking their promise to never getting married, the police said Tuesday.

The survivor, a resident of Hafizabad’s Jalalpur Bhattian, had gotten engaged a few days back after which the suspect hired an assassin and instructed him to shoot her friend.

“We have seized a call recording between the suspect and the shooter which revealed all the instructions she gave him,” the investigation officer said.

The assassin, identified as Nadeem, has been arrested. The injured woman identified him during an identification parade. He has confessed to the crime.

The suspect and another friend have fled the town after obtaining interim bail in the case, the police added.