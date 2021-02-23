Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Hafizabad woman shoots friend for breaking marriage pact

Interim bail of suspect, accomplice approved

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A Hafizabad woman shot her friend for breaking their promise to never getting married, the police said Tuesday.

The survivor, a resident of Hafizabad’s Jalalpur Bhattian, had gotten engaged a few days back after which the suspect hired an assassin and instructed him to shoot her friend.

“We have seized a call recording between the suspect and the shooter which revealed all the instructions she gave him,” the investigation officer said.

The assassin, identified as Nadeem, has been arrested. The injured woman identified him during an identification parade. He has confessed to the crime.

The suspect and another friend have fled the town after obtaining interim bail in the case, the police added.

 
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
