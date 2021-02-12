Hafizabad man arrested for torturing, electrocuting wife: police

A man was arrested for beating up and electrocuting his wife in Hafizabad, the police said on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, her husband had taken Rs100,000 from her father as a loan a year back. “When my family asked him to return the money he kept giving excuses and refused to repay the amounts.”

On Thursday, when the complainant asked her husband to return the money, he beat her up with punches and kicks and electrocuted her repeatedly.

Following the attack, the victim registered a complaint at the area’s police station. The man has been arrested and is being questioned. Further investigations are underway.