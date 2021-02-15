Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gwadar has potential to become a regional hub: Qureshi

Shah Mahmood says Pakistan's maritime sector requires investment

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Gwadar has potential to become a regional hub: Qureshi

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen
Gwadar has the potential to be developed into a full-fledged regional hub and transshipment port, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. Addressing a maritime conference in Karachi on Monday he said that the port will place Pakistan at a point of convergence to provide a sea route to landlocked Central Asian countries for shipment of oil, coal, and agricultural products. "Gwadar Port also provides new vistas for businesses, extraction of live-saving medicines, coastal tourism, and the development of the coastal real estate," Qureshi said. These are the industries that are attracting local and foreign investments, he pointed out. The minister said that the maritime sector in Pakistan requires "substantial investment" for building, operating, and enhancing its profitability. "Revenue generation for this sector, however, still lacks behind." The government has, therefore, enhanced its efforts for the development of the maritime sector and has marked it as a "priority area", he revealed. Qureshi emphasised that 2020 was declared the year of the blue economy, which is a new concept that recognises the seas as an essential area for economic development. "Blue economy is important for the reaping of socio-economic benefits for our upcoming generation," he said, adding that the market is worth an estimated $25 trillion. The minister highlighted that the Indian ocean is the world's thirst largest water body and is an important avenue for global trade, linking producers, linking producers, globalizing supply chains, and bringing nations together The ocean's maritime traffic includes half of the world's containerised cargo, 1/3rd bulk cargo, and 2/3rd oil shipments. Qureshi pointed out that among the emerging issues in this economy, one is the aggressive policy driven by India's Hindutva ideology. "This approach poses an immediate and pervasive threat to the international policy." India is using the Indian ocean for the delivery of advanced weapons systems, the minister pointed out, adding that despite this, Pakistan will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure security. "The Pakistan Navy continues to maintain a robust security posture to prevent illicit activities in this domain," Qureshi ensured.
FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan navy SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI

Gwadar has the potential to be developed into a full-fledged regional hub and transshipment port, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Addressing a maritime conference in Karachi on Monday he said that the port will place Pakistan at a point of convergence to provide a sea route to landlocked Central Asian countries for shipment of oil, coal, and agricultural products.

“Gwadar Port also provides new vistas for businesses, extraction of live-saving medicines, coastal tourism, and the development of the coastal real estate,” Qureshi said.

These are the industries that are attracting local and foreign investments, he pointed out.

The minister said that the maritime sector in Pakistan requires “substantial investment” for building, operating, and enhancing its profitability. “Revenue generation for this sector, however, still lacks behind.”

The government has, therefore, enhanced its efforts for the development of the maritime sector and has marked it as a “priority area”, he revealed.

Qureshi emphasised that 2020 was declared the year of the blue economy, which is a new concept that recognises the seas as an essential area for economic development.

“Blue economy is important for the reaping of socio-economic benefits for our upcoming generation,” he said, adding that the market is worth an estimated $25 trillion.

The minister highlighted that the Indian ocean is the world’s thirst largest water body and is an important avenue for global trade, linking producers, linking producers, globalizing supply chains, and bringing nations together

The ocean’s maritime traffic includes half of the world’s containerised cargo, 1/3rd bulk cargo, and 2/3rd oil shipments.

Qureshi pointed out that among the emerging issues in this economy, one is the aggressive policy driven by India’s Hindutva ideology. “This approach poses an immediate and pervasive threat to the international policy.”

India is using the Indian ocean for the delivery of advanced weapons systems, the minister pointed out, adding that despite this, Pakistan will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure security.

“The Pakistan Navy continues to maintain a robust security posture to prevent illicit activities in this domain,” Qureshi ensured.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan navy, maritime security, maritime conference karachi, gwadar port, gwadar port development, shah Mahmood qureshi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.