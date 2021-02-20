Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Gunman kills six people in Dera Ghazi Khan: police

All the victims were shot in the head

Posted: Feb 20, 2021
At least six people were killed after an armed man opened fire in a market in Dera Ghazi Khan, said police Saturday. The attacker, identified as Ghulam Fareed, was shot and killed by police. All the victims were shot in the head, said a police official. The attacker was a resident of Pati Sultan Lashari area, he added. The eyewitnesses said that the gunman kept firing for more than 30 minutes and the policemen arrived late on the scene. The police station is just a 2 km away from the market. The deputy commissioner in Dera Ghazi Khan told reporters that police were investigating the incident. They are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings.
