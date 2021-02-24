Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Govt will be given tough time in Senate election: Bilawal

Says NA-75 by-polls exposed the ones who rigged 2018 election

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Govt will be given tough time in Senate election: Bilawal

File photo

Listen
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that opposition parties would give the government a tough time in the Senate election. The opposition would compete in a democratic way, the PPP chairman said at a press conference in Lahore. The Pakistan Democratic Movement has nominated Yousuf  Raza Gilani as its candidate for the Senate chairman's post. He will contest the election from Islamabad. The Senate election is scheduled to be held on March 3. About the NA-75 Sialkot by-election, Bilawal said it exposed the ones who rigged the 2018 general election. The ruling PTI had been unable to win a single seat in the recent by-polls, he noted. The ECP has withheld NA-75 results. The returning officer in its report told the watchdog that presiding officers had tampered with the election results. He recommended re-polling at 14 polling stations in Sialkot's Daska tehsil.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that opposition parties would give the government a tough time in the Senate election.

The opposition would compete in a democratic way, the PPP chairman said at a press conference in Lahore.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has nominated Yousuf  Raza Gilani as its candidate for the Senate chairman’s post. He will contest the election from Islamabad.

The Senate election is scheduled to be held on March 3.

About the NA-75 Sialkot by-election, Bilawal said it exposed the ones who rigged the 2018 general election. The ruling PTI had been unable to win a single seat in the recent by-polls, he noted.

The ECP has withheld NA-75 results. The returning officer in its report told the watchdog that presiding officers had tampered with the election results.

He recommended re-polling at 14 polling stations in Sialkot’s Daska tehsil.

 
