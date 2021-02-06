Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq

The government will file a reference against Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplaces Kashmala Tariq, Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

In an interview with SAMAA TV at the Lahore Press Club, she said that the reference will be filed on orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “She has been using the money for funds on her personal expenses.”

Tariq was appointed five years ago. According to the law, a reference has to be filed to remove any government employee from their post.

“It will be prepared by the Ministry of Law,” Awan said, adding that the reference will then be sent to President Arif Alvi for approval.

Evidence of illegal transfer of money from the MNA’s bank accounts was found by the National Accountability Bureau during investigations in the corruption case against PML-N’s Khawaja Asif.

Earlier this month, four people were killed after Tariq’s protocol vehicle smashed into a car after breaking a traffic signal in Islamabad’s G/11. According to the police, the former MNA’s son was in the car when the accident took place.