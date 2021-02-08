Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Give coronavirus vaccine only to health workers, NCOC tells Sindh

Complaints were received of vaccine being administered to acquaintances

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Give coronavirus vaccine only to health workers, NCOC tells Sindh

The National Command and Operation Centre has strictly told the Sindh government to give the coronavirus vaccine only to frontline health workers.

We received complaints that that vaccine is being administered to health officers’ friends and relatives, said Asad Umar, the head of NCOC, in a tweet Sunday night.

The centre took notice of it and summoned a meeting with the representatives of the Sindh government. They were told to follow the rules.

On Sunday, the Sindh government suspended Karachi East Deputy District Health Officer Dr Anila for administering the vaccine to former governor Mohammad Zubair’s daughter and son-in-law.

The couple had posted their pictures after the vaccination on social media after which Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho took notice.

A nationwide immunisation campaign against coronavirus began in Pakistan on February 3. Thousands of frontline health workers from both public and private sectors are being inoculated first.

They are being given the BBIBP-CorV vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinopharm. It has an efficacy of 79.3%.

The federal government has distributed the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines among Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Sindh received 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

