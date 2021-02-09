Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Gilgit residents torture man for ‘stealing hens’

A case has been registered

Posted: Feb 9, 2021
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen
A man was hanged on a tree and beaten for stealing hens from a house in Chitral, the police said on Tuesday. A video of the incident that went viral shows a group of people who hanged the man upside down on a tree and tortured him with stones, sticks, and punches. A number of people can also be seen trying to untie and free the victim. Following this, Chitral DPO Sonia Shamroz took notice of the incident and arrested the men involved in the torture. An FIR has been registered against them as well. "We will not let anyone take the law in their hands and justice will be served," she said. On the other hand, Inspector General Sanaullah said that investigations are underway and all aspects of the case are being overlooked.
gilgit torture

