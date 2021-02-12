Friday, February 12, 2021  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Four soldiers martyred in attack on South Waziristan check post

Four terrorists were killed

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Four soldiers martyred in attack on South Waziristan check post

Photo: File

Listen
Four soldiers were martyred in an attack on a Pakistan Army check post in South Waziristan Thursday night, the ISPR said. In response, the army officers shot dead four alleged terrorists. The martyred soldiers have been identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jehangir, Sepoy Aneesur Rehman, and Sepoy Aziz. The check post is located near the Afghan border. A search operation has been launched in the area. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has condemned the attack and offered condolences to the families of the martyrs. "In the fight against terrorists in the region, the army and security forces have given great sacrifices," he said. Earlier this month, two soldiers were martyred and four were injured during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali. During an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed. The terror suspects were reportedly involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces, and IED explosions. The mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militants until a few years ago when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents. Occasional attacks have, however, continued.
FaceBook WhatsApp
north waziristan

Four soldiers were martyred in an attack on a Pakistan Army check post in South Waziristan Thursday night, the ISPR said.

In response, the army officers shot dead four alleged terrorists.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jehangir, Sepoy Aneesur Rehman, and Sepoy Aziz.

The check post is located near the Afghan border. A search operation has been launched in the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has condemned the attack and offered condolences to the families of the martyrs.

“In the fight against terrorists in the region, the army and security forces have given great sacrifices,” he said.

Earlier this month, two soldiers were martyred and four were injured during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali. During an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed.

The terror suspects were reportedly involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces, and IED explosions.

The mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militants until a few years ago when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents. Occasional attacks have, however, continued.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan army, soldiers killed in south waziristan, south Waziristan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.