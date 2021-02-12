Four soldiers martyred in attack on South Waziristan check post

Four soldiers were martyred in an attack on a Pakistan Army check post in South Waziristan Thursday night, the ISPR said.

In response, the army officers shot dead four alleged terrorists.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jehangir, Sepoy Aneesur Rehman, and Sepoy Aziz.

The check post is located near the Afghan border. A search operation has been launched in the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has condemned the attack and offered condolences to the families of the martyrs.

“In the fight against terrorists in the region, the army and security forces have given great sacrifices,” he said.

Earlier this month, two soldiers were martyred and four were injured during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali. During an exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed.

The terror suspects were reportedly involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces, and IED explosions.

The mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militants until a few years ago when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents. Occasional attacks have, however, continued.