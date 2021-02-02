Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car

FIR against former MNA's husband, son

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Four men were killed after four speeding protocol vehicles of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplaces Kashmala Tariq ran over a motorcycle and car on Islamabad's Srinagar Highway Monday night.

According to the police, the former MNA's son was in the car when the accident took place. "The land cruiser broke the G-11 signal and was speeding on the highway," a police officer said.

Anas, Faisal, Haider, and Farooq were killed in the accident. "They had come from Mansehra in search of jobs," the officer revealed.

Two men on a motorcycle were injured as well. The bodies and injured people were rushed to the hospital immediately.

An FIR has been registered by the injured men at the Ramna police station. They told the police that Tariq's son and husband Waqas Khan were in the car when the accident took place.

A case under sections 322 (punishment for murder without intention), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 337G (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

After the accident, the police detained the driver.

 
