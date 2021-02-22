Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
News

Four killed after car overturns near Karachi’s University Road

Speeding vehicle crashed into a pedestrian bridge: police

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Photo: File

Listen
Four friends were killed after their car crashed into a pedestrian bridge and overturned near Karachi's University Road early Monday morning. According to the police, the vehicle's engine, excel, and other parts disintegrated because of the intensity of the crash. "People present at the crash site said that the driver was trying to dodge a motorcycle when he lost control of the car's speed," a police officer said. The victims were on their way for dinner in Gulistan-e-Johar. They have been identified as Moiz, Muhammad Asad, Taimur, and Roohan. The bodies have been moved to a hospital. On the other hand, the police called in a crane to pick up the remnants of the crashed car.
Karachi university road

Four friends were killed after their car crashed into a pedestrian bridge and overturned near Karachi’s University Road early Monday morning.

According to the police, the vehicle’s engine, excel, and other parts disintegrated because of the intensity of the crash.

“People present at the crash site said that the driver was trying to dodge a motorcycle when he lost control of the car’s speed,” a police officer said.

The victims were on their way for dinner in Gulistan-e-Johar. They have been identified as Moiz, Muhammad Asad, Taimur, and Roohan. The bodies have been moved to a hospital.

On the other hand, the police called in a crane to pick up the remnants of the crashed car.

 
