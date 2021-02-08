Former policeman Abid Boxer’s house attacked in Lahore’s Model Town

The house of former Punjab policeman Abid Boxer was attacked by 12 men on motorcycles early Sunday morning. The policeman and his family remained safe.

“Men opened fire at my gate at 4:35am,” Boxer told SAMAA TV. He said that his children and wife were inside his house in Model Town.

He claimed that the attack was orchestrated by Rashid Ameen Butt and Mir Abdullah, adding that the government should provide security to him.

“I have licensed weapons but I will never use them in such situations,” he remarked.

He has submitted an application to file a case at the Faisal Town police station

Boxer has been named in a number of cases of extrajudicial killings and fake encounters. He reportedly fled to Dubai in 2007 and was arrested by Interpol from Dubai airport on February 8, 2018, and handed over to the Pakistan authorities.

He was released on bail in July 2018.