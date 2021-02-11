Five-year-old killed, seven Bajaur children injured in attack from Afghanistan

A five-year-old child was killed and seven other children sustained injuries in Khyber Pakhunkhwa’s Bajaur district in a rocket attack from Afghanistan, the Pakistani military said Thursday.

Terrorists fired at least five rockets from inside Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said. They fell in Mamund area of Bajaur.

The pictures, shared by the ISPR, showed injured children receiving treatment at a hospital.

They showed the rocket shells too.