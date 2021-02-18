Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Five killed, 15 injured in bus-trailer collision in Attock

Five people said to be in critical condition

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Five killed, 15 injured in bus-trailer collision in Attock

Five people were killed and 15 injured after a bus collided with a trailer in Attock’s Fateh Jang Thursday morning.

Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Waseem, Ghulam Raza and Yasir Mahmood died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site after they were informed of the accident.

Five ambulances were called to move bodies and the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Fateh Jang. Seven people were said to be in critical condition and will be moved to a Rawalpindi hospital.

