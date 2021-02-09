FIR registered against lawyers for ransacking Islamabad judge’s chamber

Justice Minallah orders closure of courts, security increased
The Islamabad police have registered an FIR against 21 lawyers who stormed the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday and vandalised it.
They staged a protest after their chambers at the judicial complex were destroyed by the Capital Development Authority. The authority has claimed that these chambers were built on encroached land.
The lawyers have, however, challenged these claims.
The case against them has been registered at the Ramna police station by the security in charge of the capital city.
The FIR includes Section 7 [punishment for acts of terrorism] of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code:
It states that on February 8, the in-charge received a complaint on the wireless device that lawyers from F-8 were marching towards the Islamabad High Court building.
According to the FIR, the suspects parked their cars outside the court building and blocked the road. “They then tried to break the court’s doors and forcefully entered inside.”
The lawyers stoned the chamber of the chief justice and abused him while doing that. They also gave life threats to him, the complaint added.
After the case was registered, the police have begun the search operation to arrest the suspects. A press release by the court read that contempt to court case has been registered against them and a request has been sent to the bar council to revoke their licences.
Earlier this month, Justice Minallah while hearing a case against the housing society of PTI’s Aleem Khan had ordered the CDA to end demolish all encroachments in the capital.
Following the attack, Justice Minallah issued a notification instructing all activities at the Islamabad High Court to be halted until further notice.
According to the registrar of the court, the high court and all district and session courts will be closed from February 9, Tuesday.
Security outside the court has been increased as well.