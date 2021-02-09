FIR registered against lawyers for ransacking Islamabad judge’s chamber

The Islamabad police have registered an FIR against 21 lawyers who stormed the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday and vandalised it.

They staged a protest after their chambers at the judicial complex were destroyed by the Capital Development Authority. The authority has claimed that these chambers were built on encroached land.

The lawyers have, however, challenged these claims.

The case against them has been registered at the Ramna police station by the security in charge of the capital city.

The FIR includes Section 7 [punishment for acts of terrorism] of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code:

506: Punishment for criminal intimidation

452: House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint

440: Mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt

427: Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees

395: Punishment for dacoity

353: Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty

342: Punishment for wrongful confinement

341: Punishment for wrongful restraint

228: Intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding

186: Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions

149: Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object

147: Punishment for rioting

It states that on February 8, the in-charge received a complaint on the wireless device that lawyers from F-8 were marching towards the Islamabad High Court building.

According to the FIR, the suspects parked their cars outside the court building and blocked the road. “They then tried to break the court’s doors and forcefully entered inside.”

The lawyers stoned the chamber of the chief justice and abused him while doing that. They also gave life threats to him, the complaint added.

After the case was registered, the police have begun the search operation to arrest the suspects. A press release by the court read that contempt to court case has been registered against them and a request has been sent to the bar council to revoke their licences.

Earlier this month, Justice Minallah while hearing a case against the housing society of PTI’s Aleem Khan had ordered the CDA to end demolish all encroachments in the capital.

Islamabad High Court closed, hearing halted

Following the attack, Justice Minallah issued a notification instructing all activities at the Islamabad High Court to be halted until further notice.

According to the registrar of the court, the high court and all district and session courts will be closed from February 9, Tuesday.

Security outside the court has been increased as well.