Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

FIR registered after seven people killed in DG Khan

Suspect was killed in an exchange of fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

The First Information Report (FIR) of Sunday’s Dera Ghazi Khan shooting incident has been filed.

The FIR states that suspect Ghulam Fareed entered a market near the Sheikhani Bridge with an unidentified person on a motorcycle and opened fire. Seven people were killed in the firing.

Two women and six men were injured in the shooting.  

The police arrived at the scene after which an exchange of fire occurred. The suspect was killed in the shooting.

According to police, the assailant was a resident of the Pati Sultan Lashari area.

Eyewitnesses have claimed Fareed kept firing for half an hour but the police did not reach the site on time.

The deputy commissioner has said that the incident is being investigated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dera Ghazi Khan Pakistan Punjab shooting
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL, 2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi, Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta, Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib,Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl,Song, Latest, Videos, quetta gladiators, karachi kings song 2021, peshawar zalmi song, islamabad united song 2021, psl 6, groove mera, psl 2021, quetta gladiators vs Karachi kings, kk vs qg, qg vs kk
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.