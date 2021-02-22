FIR registered after seven people killed in DG Khan

Suspect was killed in an exchange of fire

The First Information Report (FIR) of Sunday’s Dera Ghazi Khan shooting incident has been filed.

The FIR states that suspect Ghulam Fareed entered a market near the Sheikhani Bridge with an unidentified person on a motorcycle and opened fire. Seven people were killed in the firing.

Two women and six men were injured in the shooting.

The police arrived at the scene after which an exchange of fire occurred. The suspect was killed in the shooting.

According to police, the assailant was a resident of the Pati Sultan Lashari area.

Eyewitnesses have claimed Fareed kept firing for half an hour but the police did not reach the site on time.

The deputy commissioner has said that the incident is being investigated.