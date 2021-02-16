Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
Father of seven murdered in Lahore

A case has been registered

Posted: Feb 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Father of seven murdered in Lahore

Photo: Online

A man was shot dead by his rivals in Lahore’s Shafiqabad, the police said Monday night.

The deceased’s son said that that his father had a property dispute with a family in Shangla district’s Martung.

He told the police that his sister was getting married next week. Many people had been inviting my father for dinner. My father went for dinner to Shafiqabad when two men in a rickshaw got off and opened fire at him.

The son has identified the culprits as Aijaz Muhammad and Aizaz Muhammad.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the case. Forensic evidence has been collected from the murder site.

The deceased was a resident of Shahdara and he had seven children.

Lahore
 
