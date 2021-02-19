Family of four killed in Chunian roof collapse

A couple and their two children were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Chunian Friday afternoon.

After the collapse, the neighbours called a Rescue 1122 team. The bodies were retrieved from under the rubble during the rescue operation.

According to a rescue official, the victims includes a four-year-old and a seven-year-old. The bodies have been moved to the DHQ Hospital.

“The accident took place because the building was dilapidated,” the official added.