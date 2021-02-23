Fake army officer arrested in Karachi: police

A man impersonating an army officer was arrested in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Block H on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspect was wanted in eight cases, including extortion and kidnapping for ransom. “His accomplice was arrested in the raid as well,” the investigation officer said.

Fake army and police uniforms, cards, weapons, and bullets were seized from his possession.

The officer revealed that the suspect identified as Fakhar Abbas. He hailed from Attock and was a resident of Karachi’s Liaquatabad.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.