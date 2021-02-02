Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faisalabad woman shoots friends, dies by suicide

She was stopped from meeting her friends: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Faisalabad woman shoots friends, dies by suicide

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
A woman opened fire at her friends and then died by suicide in Samundari's Lahorian Colony in Faisalabad, the police said on Tuesday. A few days back, Muqaddas and Shazia's family stopped the woman from coming to their house after which she got angry at her friends. "With a pistol in hand, the woman entered her friend's house and opened fire at them," the investigation officer said. Muqaddas passed away on spot, while Shazia was critically injured. She has been moved to a hospital. Immediately after the attack, the woman consumed a number of poisonous pills and died by suicide. Her family told the police that the incident took place only because she was stopped from meeting her friends. The police have collected evidence from the victims' houses and have begun investigations. Suicide prevention Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: • Do not leave the person alone. • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt. • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional • You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them. Mind Organisation 042 35761999Umang 0317 4288665Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139Baat Karo 0335 5743344Taskeen 0332 5267936Rooh 0333 3337664Rozan 0800-22444OpenCounseling 042 35761999
FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad firing Suicide

A woman opened fire at her friends and then died by suicide in Samundari’s Lahorian Colony in Faisalabad, the police said on Tuesday.

A few days back, Muqaddas and Shazia’s family stopped the woman from coming to their house after which she got angry at her friends.

“With a pistol in hand, the woman entered her friend’s house and opened fire at them,” the investigation officer said.

Muqaddas passed away on spot, while Shazia was critically injured. She has been moved to a hospital.

Immediately after the attack, the woman consumed a number of poisonous pills and died by suicide. Her family told the police that the incident took place only because she was stopped from meeting her friends.

The police have collected evidence from the victims’ houses and have begun investigations.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
faisalabad samundri lahorian colony, woman kills friends, woman dies by suicide, Faisalabad firing, Faisalabad murder
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Shafqat Mahmood takes notice of students protesting against physical exams
Shafqat Mahmood takes notice of students protesting against physical exams
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.