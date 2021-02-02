Faisalabad woman shoots friends, dies by suicide

A woman opened fire at her friends and then died by suicide in Samundari’s Lahorian Colony in Faisalabad, the police said on Tuesday.

A few days back, Muqaddas and Shazia’s family stopped the woman from coming to their house after which she got angry at her friends.

“With a pistol in hand, the woman entered her friend’s house and opened fire at them,” the investigation officer said.

Muqaddas passed away on spot, while Shazia was critically injured. She has been moved to a hospital.

Immediately after the attack, the woman consumed a number of poisonous pills and died by suicide. Her family told the police that the incident took place only because she was stopped from meeting her friends.

The police have collected evidence from the victims’ houses and have begun investigations.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.