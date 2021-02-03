Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faisalabad man promises woman job, rapes her: police

The suspect has been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Faisalabad man promises woman job, rapes her: police

Photo: Online

Listen
An employee of Faisalabad's Allied Hospital has been arrested on charges of raping a woman. The woman, who lives in Sohailabad, registered a case against the man on Wednesday. She said that she visited the hospital a few days ago looking for a job. She met the man there and he promised to get her a job. They even exchanged phone numbers and stayed in contact for some days. One day, the man called her to the Doctors Colony and took her to a room. He locked the door and tried to rape her, the woman said. He ran after the woman started screaming. The woman dialled 15 and called them to the site. The police have arrested the suspect. The medical examinations of the two are being conducted now.
FaceBook WhatsApp
VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

An employee of Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital has been arrested on charges of raping a woman.

The woman, who lives in Sohailabad, registered a case against the man on Wednesday.

She said that she visited the hospital a few days ago looking for a job. She met the man there and he promised to get her a job. They even exchanged phone numbers and stayed in contact for some days.

One day, the man called her to the Doctors Colony and took her to a room. He locked the door and tried to rape her, the woman said. He ran after the woman started screaming.

The woman dialled 15 and called them to the site.

The police have arrested the suspect. The medical examinations of the two are being conducted now.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
UCP protest: Lahore students remanded into police custody
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.