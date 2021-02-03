Faisalabad man promises woman job, rapes her: police

An employee of Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital has been arrested on charges of raping a woman.

The woman, who lives in Sohailabad, registered a case against the man on Wednesday.

She said that she visited the hospital a few days ago looking for a job. She met the man there and he promised to get her a job. They even exchanged phone numbers and stayed in contact for some days.

One day, the man called her to the Doctors Colony and took her to a room. He locked the door and tried to rape her, the woman said. He ran after the woman started screaming.

The woman dialled 15 and called them to the site.

The police have arrested the suspect. The medical examinations of the two are being conducted now.