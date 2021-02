A man was injured after his neighbour opened fire at him for peeking inside his house in Faisalabad’s Kausarabad.

A cousin of the victim said that the suspects opened fire after entering the injured man’s house.

He also said that the matter would have ended peacefully if it was taken up with their elders.

The police remarked that the suspects were released on bail and an investigation is under way.

Doctors have confirmed that the injured man is out of danger.