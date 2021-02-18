Lahore: Four-year-old dies after falling in manhole

A four-year-old boy died after falling into a manhole in Lahore’s Manawan, the police said on Thursday.

According to his family, the child had gone out to play with his brother in the neighbourhood when the incident took place.

The police, ambulance, and rescue team arrived to save the boy. They pulled him out of the manhole but the four-year-old died on the way to the hospital.

The victim’s family has blamed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for the death adding that despite multiple complaints manholes in the area were not covered.

The residents of the area said that they have written to the authorities multiple times but no action is ever taken.