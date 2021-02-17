Facebook helps Swat family find their missing boy

Someone shared his picture on the social media website

Muhammad Islam, a 15-year-old differently abled boy who can’t speak or hear, went missing from his native Swat district over a year ago but his family kept searching for him.

After a few months, Islam's family grew tired of looking for him and quit the search.

“I kept thinking that dogs had bitten my boy or he was hit by a vehicle,” his mother told SAMAA TV.

But a miracle happened a few days ago. Islam’s maternal uncle saw a post on Facebook and there was a photo of his nephew.

“We saw his picture on Facebook,” Islam’s uncle said, adding that there was an address of Mianwali written on the post. He said he went to Mianwali and found his nephew there.

Islam’s uncle said a man named Imran Khan, who has a tyre puncture shop in Mianwali, had given his nephew a place at his home to stay.

Islam has now returned to his family. His mother says she is thankful to the Mianwali man who gave her boy place to stay and to Facebook because it helped find her son.