Election commission forms complaint cell for Tharparkar by-polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan has formed a control room in Islamabad to cater to complaints during Tharparkar's NA-221 by-elections. According to a notification issued by the electoral body, the cell will receive polling day complaints such as violation of code of conduct. It will be headed by the ECP director-general. The control room will remain open from 8am till the final results come out. The decision was taken after a polling station in Tharparkar's NA-221 was set ablaze during by-elections on Sunday. The police said a fight between PPP and PTI workers had broken out. Three PTI supporters have been arrested, a police officer said. The ECP has ordered Election Commissioner Sikander Raja Sultan to ensure voting is carried out without any interruptions. On Sunday afternoon, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ensured Sultan that the electoral body has complete assistance from the government. Tharparkar's NA-221 Tharparkar's NA-221 fell vacant after the death of PPP leader Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani, who had contracted coronavirus. He was elected MNA from the constituency in the 2018 General Elections after bagging 61,903 votes. This year, 12 candidates are contesting for the elections. A tough competition is expected between PPP's Mir Ali Shah Jillani and PTI's Nizamuddin Rahimoon. According to the ECP, a total of 281,900 voters have been registered in the constituency. At least 318 polling stations have been set up. Ninety-five polling stations have been declared "sensitive", while 13 "highly sensitive". Rangers personnel have been deployed outside these polling stations and CCTV cameras have been installed inside 200 stations.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has formed a control room in Islamabad to cater to complaints during Tharparkar’s NA-221 by-elections.

According to a notification issued by the electoral body, the cell will receive polling day complaints such as violation of code of conduct. It will be headed by the ECP director-general.

The control room will remain open from 8am till the final results come out.

The decision was taken after a polling station in Tharparkar’s NA-221 was set ablaze during by-elections on Sunday. The police said a fight between PPP and PTI workers had broken out.

Three PTI supporters have been arrested, a police officer said.

The ECP has ordered Election Commissioner Sikander Raja Sultan to ensure voting is carried out without any interruptions. On Sunday afternoon, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ensured Sultan that the electoral body has complete assistance from the government.

Tharparkar’s NA-221

Tharparkar’s NA-221 fell vacant after the death of PPP leader Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani, who had contracted coronavirus.

He was elected MNA from the constituency in the 2018 General Elections after bagging 61,903 votes.

This year, 12 candidates are contesting for the elections. A tough competition is expected between PPP’s Mir Ali Shah Jillani and PTI’s Nizamuddin Rahimoon.

According to the ECP, a total of 281,900 voters have been registered in the constituency. At least 318 polling stations have been set up. Ninety-five polling stations have been declared “sensitive”, while 13 “highly sensitive”.

Rangers personnel have been deployed outside these polling stations and CCTV cameras have been installed inside 200 stations.

 
