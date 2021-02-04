Election Commission announces schedule for LG elections in Punjab, KP

The Election Commission of Pakistan told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will be held on April 8 and July 20, respectively.

The commission said that the local bodies elections in cantonment boards across Pakistan will be held on April 8.

The decision on holding local government polls in Sindh and Balochistan will be taken on February 11, the commission said in its reply submitted in the court.

The tenure of the local governments was completed on the following days in all four provinces:

January 27, 2019: Balochistan

August 28, 2019: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

August 20, 2020: Sindh

May 2, 2019: Punjab

On February 1, the Supreme Court noted that the tenure in Punjab came to end on May 2, 2019 even though the prescribed period was till January 1, 2022.