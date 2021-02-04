Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Election Commission announces schedule for LG elections in Punjab, KP

Decision about Sindh, Balochistan will be taken on Feb 11

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A voter casts a ballot during a local government election at a polling station in Lahore on October 31, 2015. Photo: AFP

The Election Commission of Pakistan told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will be held on April 8 and July 20, respectively. The commission said that the local bodies elections in cantonment boards across Pakistan will be held on April 8. The decision on holding local government polls in Sindh and Balochistan will be taken on February 11, the commission said in its reply submitted in the court. Related: Why did Punjab dissolve local government, Supreme Court asks The tenure of the local governments was completed on the following days in all four provinces: January 27, 2019: BalochistanAugust 28, 2019: Khyber PakhtunkhwaAugust 20, 2020: SindhMay 2, 2019: Punjab On February 1, the Supreme Court noted that the tenure in Punjab came to end on May 2, 2019 even though the prescribed period was till January 1, 2022.
khyber pakhtunkhwa local government elections Punjab Supreme Court

The Election Commission of Pakistan told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will be held on April 8 and July 20, respectively.

The commission said that the local bodies elections in cantonment boards across Pakistan will be held on April 8.

The decision on holding local government polls in Sindh and Balochistan will be taken on February 11, the commission said in its reply submitted in the court.

Related: Why did Punjab dissolve local government, Supreme Court asks

The tenure of the local governments was completed on the following days in all four provinces:

  • January 27, 2019: Balochistan
  • August 28, 2019: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • August 20, 2020: Sindh
  • May 2, 2019: Punjab

On February 1, the Supreme Court noted that the tenure in Punjab came to end on May 2, 2019 even though the prescribed period was till January 1, 2022.

 
