Eight-year-old child raped, killed in Attock: police

Special police team formed for investigation

An eight-year-old child was raped and then murdered near Attock's Chach Interchange, the police said on Sunday afternoon. "The victim had gone to a wedding ceremony with her mother Saturday night where she went missing," the investigation officer said. On Sunday morning, her body was found near the motorway. According to the officers, she was strangled to death with a rope. The body has been moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for a post-mortem and medical examination. An FIR has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the perpetrators. Attock DPO Syed Khalid Hamdani has taken notice of the crime and has formed a special team to investigate the case. The team will be directly reporting to the district police officer.
