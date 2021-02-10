Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Ehsaas programme: Centre to distribute cash among 7m families

Imran Khan launched the progamme's second phase on Wednesday

Posted: Feb 10, 2021
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

The federal government plans to distribute funds among seven million families in the second phase of its Ehsaas Kafaalat programme, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He launched the second phase in a village in Rawalpindi and interacted with the residents there.

"The government plans to issue cash stipends worth Rs10 billion during the second phase," he said while speaking to the village residents on Wednesday.

He said that the government has launched the Naya Pakistan housing scheme for labourers who can't even imagine owning a house of their own.

The premier said that an initiative will be launched for poor people to help them find employment and finance their businesses. "The government will provide them with either sewing machines or open shops for them," he remarked.

