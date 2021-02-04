Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Don’t want Senate to become millionaire’s club again: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan wants to bring transparency to voting system, he says

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who wants to bring more transparency to the voting system, said Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry while taking the floor of Parliament on Thursday.

The National Assembly was discussing the bill tabled by the PTI on holding Senate elections through an open ballot. The members of the opposition have opposed the bill.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have mastered the act of purchasing votes. "They want to keep the Senate a millionaires' club."

Chaudhry said that Sadiq Sanjwani had promised to take action against senators who sold their votes. "Nothing was, however, done."

He gave a brief history of the secrecy of the vote and even quoted the judgement of the Supreme Court of India in a case on secret ballots. The court said "if secrecy becomes a source of corruption, then sunlight and transparency have the capacity to remove it", he added.

The federal minister said that the members of the opposition cannot stand up against money. "They have become the pioneers of lota-cracy." Their entire leadership has been compromised.

He even criticised the PPP leaders, such as Shazia Marri and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, for going against the vision of Benazir Bhutto. "Clause 23 of the Charter of Democracy, signed by Benazir, says that Senate elections should be transparent. Have you forgotten what your leader wanted?"

Senate elections are held every three years and only the commission has the authority to organise them. The process is, however, spread over phases and takes roughly a month to conclude.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.