Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Don’t know where Ehsanullah Ehsan is, admits ISPR DG

Says action taken against officers responsible for his escape

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Don’t know where Ehsanullah Ehsan is, admits ISPR DG

Photo: File

Listen
ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday that the military was trying to arrest Ehsanullah Ehsan but he didn’t know where the former TTP spokesperson was hiding right now. “Efforts to arrest Ehsanullah Eshan are being made but for the time being we don’t know where Ehsanullah Ehsan is,” the BBC Urdu quoted him as saying. Ehsan surrendered to the Pakistani authorities in 2017 but mysteriously escaped from Pakistan’s custody in February 2020. In an August 2020 press conference, the ISPR DG had confirmed that Ehsan escaped from custody during an operation. The former TTP spokesperson was infamous for giving chilling accounts of TTP attacks and has been linked with some of the country’s most bloody terror incidents. These include the 2016 Easter bombing in a Lahore park and the attack on Malala Yousafzai. Major General Iftikhar told foreign reporters that the escape of the former TTP spokesperson was a “grave issue” and the army had taken action against the officers responsible for it after a complete investigation. 'Missing persons issue to be resolved soon' The ISPR DG said the commission on missing persons had resolved 4,000 cases. “Missing persons issue will soon be resolved,” he said. India's support of anti-Pakistan groups Major General Iftikhar accused India of aiding anti-Pakistan groups. He said that extremists were getting help in Afghanistan where India wasn’t only giving them weapons but providing new technology too. New Delhi wants to increase the operational capacity of these anti-Pakistan groups and the Afghan intelligence agency knows about it, according to the Pakistani military spokesman. 'Pakistan won’t accept Taliban government in Afghanistan' Commenting on the peace process in Afghanistan, Major General Iftikhar said Pakistan wanted peace in the neighbouring country at any cost. “We just have one objective and that is a long-lasting peace in Afghanistan,” the ISPR DG said. Afghanistan is not what it used to be in the 1990s and Pakistan too has changed, he said. The Taliban can’t occupy Afghanistan and Pakistan won’t support it, he added.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Ehsanullah Ehsan Pakistan Army

ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday that the military was trying to arrest Ehsanullah Ehsan but he didn’t know where the former TTP spokesperson was hiding right now.

“Efforts to arrest Ehsanullah Eshan are being made but for the time being we don’t know where Ehsanullah Ehsan is,” the BBC Urdu quoted him as saying.

Ehsan surrendered to the Pakistani authorities in 2017 but mysteriously escaped from Pakistan’s custody in February 2020. In an August 2020 press conference, the ISPR DG had confirmed that Ehsan escaped from custody during an operation.

The former TTP spokesperson was infamous for giving chilling accounts of TTP attacks and has been linked with some of the country’s most bloody terror incidents. These include the 2016 Easter bombing in a Lahore park and the attack on Malala Yousafzai.

Major General Iftikhar told foreign reporters that the escape of the former TTP spokesperson was a “grave issue” and the army had taken action against the officers responsible for it after a complete investigation.

‘Missing persons issue to be resolved soon’

The ISPR DG said the commission on missing persons had resolved 4,000 cases.

“Missing persons issue will soon be resolved,” he said.

India’s support of anti-Pakistan groups

Major General Iftikhar accused India of aiding anti-Pakistan groups. He said that extremists were getting help in Afghanistan where India wasn’t only giving them weapons but providing new technology too.

New Delhi wants to increase the operational capacity of these anti-Pakistan groups and the Afghan intelligence agency knows about it, according to the Pakistani military spokesman.

‘Pakistan won’t accept Taliban government in Afghanistan’

Commenting on the peace process in Afghanistan, Major General Iftikhar said Pakistan wanted peace in the neighbouring country at any cost.

“We just have one objective and that is a long-lasting peace in Afghanistan,” the ISPR DG said.

Afghanistan is not what it used to be in the 1990s and Pakistan too has changed, he said. The Taliban can’t occupy Afghanistan and Pakistan won’t support it, he added.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Ehsanullah Ehsan escape, Ehsanullah Ehsan Twitter, Ehsanullah Ehsan Turkey, Ehsanullah Ehsan Twitter account
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.