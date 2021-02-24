Don’t know where Ehsanullah Ehsan is, admits ISPR DG

ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday that the military was trying to arrest Ehsanullah Ehsan but he didn’t know where the former TTP spokesperson was hiding right now.

“Efforts to arrest Ehsanullah Eshan are being made but for the time being we don’t know where Ehsanullah Ehsan is,” the BBC Urdu quoted him as saying.

Ehsan surrendered to the Pakistani authorities in 2017 but mysteriously escaped from Pakistan’s custody in February 2020. In an August 2020 press conference, the ISPR DG had confirmed that Ehsan escaped from custody during an operation.

The former TTP spokesperson was infamous for giving chilling accounts of TTP attacks and has been linked with some of the country’s most bloody terror incidents. These include the 2016 Easter bombing in a Lahore park and the attack on Malala Yousafzai.

Major General Iftikhar told foreign reporters that the escape of the former TTP spokesperson was a “grave issue” and the army had taken action against the officers responsible for it after a complete investigation.

‘Missing persons issue to be resolved soon’

The ISPR DG said the commission on missing persons had resolved 4,000 cases.

“Missing persons issue will soon be resolved,” he said.

India’s support of anti-Pakistan groups

Major General Iftikhar accused India of aiding anti-Pakistan groups. He said that extremists were getting help in Afghanistan where India wasn’t only giving them weapons but providing new technology too.

New Delhi wants to increase the operational capacity of these anti-Pakistan groups and the Afghan intelligence agency knows about it, according to the Pakistani military spokesman.

‘Pakistan won’t accept Taliban government in Afghanistan’

Commenting on the peace process in Afghanistan, Major General Iftikhar said Pakistan wanted peace in the neighbouring country at any cost.

“We just have one objective and that is a long-lasting peace in Afghanistan,” the ISPR DG said.

Afghanistan is not what it used to be in the 1990s and Pakistan too has changed, he said. The Taliban can’t occupy Afghanistan and Pakistan won’t support it, he added.