Your browser does not support the video tag.

"The army has nothing to do with politics," Pakistan Army spokesperson Babar Iftikhar said in an interview with SAMAA TV on Monday.

He debunked the Pakistan Democratic Party's claims of the army backing the government and said that there are important matters that the establishment is handling. "Our hands are full," he said.

“These controversies should stop and those who are encouraging it should first provide evidence,” the major general added.