Demolish illegal chambers of lawyers on F-8 ground: Islamabad court

The Islamabad High Court has ruled that the illegal chambers of lawyers built on a playground in Sector F-8 should be demolished.

A 30-page judgement of a larger bench, authored by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, said that their chambers are ‘illegal, void and without jurisdiction and authority”. The court noted that records show that office-bearers of the Islamabad District Bar had “allotted plots in favour of some lawyers for construction of private chambers” in 2017. The bar did not obtain any “permission or authorisation from the authorities”.

The bar members have been instructed to clear the “illegal construction” and “restore the playground for public use”.

The ground is situated “next to a commercial area where the administration of the Islamabad Capital Territory had rented privately-owned buildings more than four decades ago for establishing the District Courts,” the court said. “The playground was encroached, and some construction has also been raised by a few enrolled advocates for building their private chambers.”

The people from the neighbouring buildings use the playground for “unauthorised parking”, it said.

The federal government should make arrangements to hold a football tournament on March 23 and “give tribute to the greatest lawyer of the subcontinent and founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah”, the judgement said.

The government has earmarked a separate five-acre plot in Mauve Area so that Islamabad lawyers could “establish facilities for themselves”. The federal government should “commence and complete the construction of the state of the art complex of District courts without unnecessary delay”.

They must submit a progress report to the court’s registrar on the first of each month.

The court also ordered action against “public functionaries” that failed to take notice of the encroachment.

The petitioner, Shehnaz Butt, told the court that the encroachment “by enrolled advocates and the occupants of adjoining commercial buildings” started in 2013. She asserted that the general public, particularly the young people, have been deprived from their right to enjoy the benefits of the playground. The ground includes facilities for playing sports such as football, squash, basketball, and volleyball.

Conduct of lawyers

Last week, many lawyers had attacked and vandalised the Islamabad High Court after their chambers were demolished by the CDA.

The lawyers laid siege to the chamber of Justice Minallah and held him hostage for three hours. The Islamabad court was closed the next day.

Many people called this is the “darkest day in the history” of the Islamabad high court.

Speaking about the conduct of lawyers in the judgement, the chief justice said that “there is far greater obligation on a professional lawyer in Pakistan to demonstrably show commitment to upholding the dignity of the profession”. A lawyer has a responsibility in society to become a role model for others with respect to character and conduct, he wrote.

“The facts of this case are disturbing because the conduct of a

few enrolled lawyers has caused reputational damage to the

entire legal fraternity.”

The state property was “brazenly violated at the expense of public interest and fundamental rights of the general public”. He noted that this happened because public institutions were complacent.

“The abysmal conditions and the working environment at the District courts of the Capital is another testament of the apathy and convoluted priorities of successive governments during the past four decades.”

It added, “when guardians of the rule of law are involved in the violation of enforced laws and have no hesitation in defending it then this points towards signs of lawlessness and anarchy in the society.”

The fact that state land was encroached and occupied with impunity “clearly establishes that there is no rule of law and consequently the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights of the citizens are being flagrantly violated”.

The judge said that any advocate “who takes the law into his or her own hands or violates the law in any manner whatsoever is not eligible to be certified by the High Court as ‘fit and proper’ to plead and appear before the Supreme Court”.

