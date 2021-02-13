Saturday, February 13, 2021  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Daska by-election is not just election but a battle: Maryam

Says Punjab has become an orphan without Sharif brothers

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Daska by-election is not just election but a battle: Maryam
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said Saturday that the by-election in Daska is not just an election but a “battle”. “It is not an election but a battle,” said Maryam while addressing a PML-N rally in Daska. “On one side, there is Nawaz Sharif and flour thief is on the other side.” The by-election on Daska’s NA-75 constituency will be held on February 19. The seat fell vacant after the demise of the PML-N’s MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah. The PML-N has given ticket to Shah’s daughter Nosheen Iftikhar. In her speech, Maryam blamed the government for rising inflation in the country. “When their ministers are told that inflation has increased and people are dying of hunger, they say decrease your expenses,” said the PML-N leader, while referring to Information Minister Shibli Faraz’s recent statement. She added that the government had promised to create 10 million jobs in Pakistan but not a single man in Daska got any job. “Has Lahore and Punjab not become an orphan without Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif?” she asked, adding that the prime minister has “snatched” Shehbaz Sharif from the province. You will have to protect the sanctity of your vote, she told her supporters. She added that the PML-N will win the by-election on February 19.
maryam nawaz pmln

Maryam Nawaz in Daska, Maryam Nawaz Daska, Maryam Nawaz speech, Maryam Nawaz
 

