Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Dadu man arrested for raping three-year-old: police

Survivor moved to hospital in Hyderabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Artwork by Samaa Digital

Listen
A man was arrested for raping a three-year-old child living in his neighbourhood in Dadu, the police said on Thursday. According to the family, the child had gone out to play when the suspect took her to his house and raped her. "When we called the police, he refused to come out of the house," the three-year-old's uncle said. Following this, the station house officer of the area broke into the house and arrested the perpetrator. The child was immediately rushed to a hospital by a policewoman. "When we reached the hospital, there wasn't a single doctor after which the SHO became angry," Benazir Jamali, a police officer said. The three-year-old has been moved to a hospital in Hyderabad after her condition was declared critical. The suspect is in police custody and is being questioned. An FIR has been registered, Jamali added. On the other hand, the residents of the area have come out to the streets in protest and have demanded that the perpetrator be hanged in public.
