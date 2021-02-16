Curfew imposed in South Waziristan after attack on security vehicle

A curfew has been imposed in South Waziristan’s Wana and a search operation by security officials is under way, the district administration confirmed.

On February 15 [Monday], a vehicle of security personnel was attacked by alleged terrorists near the Wana Bypass Road. After the attack, officers of the Pakistan Army cordoned off the area.

Shops and the main market have been closed and residents have been told not to go towards the markets.

Entry and exit points of the city have been closed following which people in the neighbourhood faced multiple issues. It is, however, still unclear when the curfew will end.

Last week, four soldiers were martyred in an attack on a Pakistan Army check post in the area. In response, the army officers shot dead four alleged terrorists.

The martyred soldiers identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jehangir, Sepoy Aneesur Rehman, and Sepoy Aziz.

The mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militants until a few years ago when the army said it cleared the region of insurgents. Occasional attacks have, however, continued.