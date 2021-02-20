Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CTD arrests suspected SRA militant in Karachi

He was involved in attacks on Rangers personnel

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
CTD arrests suspected SRA militant in Karachi

Photo: Online

Listen
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suspected Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) militant in a raid carried out in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area. In a statement, the CTD said that the arrested militant, identified as Vikash Kumar, was a close aide of SRA’s Sindh leader Sajjad Shah. His group, said the CTD, was involved in several attacks on Rangers personnel in Sindh. The accused has confessed to “motivating” SRA members for attacks on Rangers, police and “Punjabi settlers”, read the statement.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suspected Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) militant in a raid carried out in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area.

In a statement, the CTD said that the arrested militant, identified as Vikash Kumar, was a close aide of SRA’s Sindh leader Sajjad Shah.

His group, said the CTD, was involved in several attacks on Rangers personnel in Sindh.

The accused has confessed to “motivating” SRA members for attacks on Rangers, police and “Punjabi settlers”, read the statement.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
SRA, Karachi, CTD, Police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.