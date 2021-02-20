CTD arrests suspected SRA militant in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suspected Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) militant in a raid carried out in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area.

In a statement, the CTD said that the arrested militant, identified as Vikash Kumar, was a close aide of SRA’s Sindh leader Sajjad Shah.

His group, said the CTD, was involved in several attacks on Rangers personnel in Sindh.

The accused has confessed to “motivating” SRA members for attacks on Rangers, police and “Punjabi settlers”, read the statement.